Kittle (hamstring) failed to bring in either of his targets in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons.

It was a Christian McCaffrey focused gameplan out of the gates Sunday, resulting in no San Francisco receiver topping 31 yards in the win. Kittle's managers were hoping for more after he spent the last five-plus weeks tending to his injured hamstring on IR. The star tight end didn't appear limited while running routes, which is the only silver lining from Sunday's bagel in the box score. Kittle will look to get more involved offensively against the Texans next Sunday for a 49ers' squad that is still banged up at the receiver position.