Play

49ers' George Kittle: No practice reps Wednesday

Kittle (knee/ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan noted "hope" regarding Kittle's odds to return for the 49ers' Week 11 matchup with the Cardinals. One day later, Kittle was unable to practice for the first time since injuring his left knee Oct. 31, which interestingly enough happened in Arizona. The team will release two more injury reports this week, at which point he'll get a designation for Sunday's game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories