49ers' George Kittle: No practice reps Wednesday
Kittle (knee/ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
On Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan noted "hope" regarding Kittle's odds to return for the 49ers' Week 11 matchup with the Cardinals. One day later, Kittle was unable to practice for the first time since injuring his left knee Oct. 31, which interestingly enough happened in Arizona. The team will release two more injury reports this week, at which point he'll get a designation for Sunday's game.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Will make effort to return Sunday•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Unavailable Monday, as expected•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Listed as doubtful•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Not spotted at practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Not seen at practice•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Trending toward game-time call•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...