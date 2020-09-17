Kittle (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle emerged from Week 1 with a left knee sprain, which he played with from halftime of this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals onward. Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Kittle doesn't have to practice this week in order to suit up Week 2 against the Jets, but the tight end will need to gain medical clearance first to do so. If Kittle is limited or even absent Sunday, Jordan Reed, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner will be in line for elevated snap counts.