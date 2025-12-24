Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (ankle) won't practice Wednesday but "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Bears, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle was tackled awkwardly on his seventh and final catch in the middle of the third quarter of Monday's win at Indianapolis and wasn't able to return. Shanahan told Wagoner afterward that it was too early to touch on the severity of Kittle's ankle injury, before Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Tuesday that Kittle was tending to a mid-to-low ankle sprain. Kittle doesn't necessarily need to practice in order to be active Sunday against the Bears, but his chances to play Week 17 would increase if he's able to mix into drills at some point Thursday or Friday. Jake Tonges likely would step into the pass-catching role in the 49ers offense if Kittle isn't able to suit up this weekend.