Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (groin) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kittle has yet to step on the practice field since injuring his groin during an unofficial session on Monday, Sept. 5. Shanahan told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area this past Monday that he was hopeful the 49ers' top tight end would be able to mix into drills Wednesday, but that won't come to pass. Kittle has two more chances to practice this week, but his lack of activity Wednesday isn't a great sign as the team prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.