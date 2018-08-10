Further medical testing revealed no tears or structural damage on Kittle's separated right shoulder, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Kittle prematurely exited Thursday's preseason opener with an unspecified shoulder injury, but it seems the 49ers offense dodged a bullet. While the tight end could still be held out for the remainder of the preseason, there doesn't seem to be any concern over Kittle's availability for Week 1 of the regular season.