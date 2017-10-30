Kittle caught two passes (four targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Eagles.

The rookie tight end was asked to stay back and block more often than not against an aggresive Philadelphia defensive front, and that gameplan was emphasized after both starting tackles, Joe Staley (eye) and Garry Gilliam (knee), were knocked out of the contest. Both of Kittle's catches came on check and releases, and that kind of utilization will severely limit his value going forward if the 49ers' offensive line continues to struggle protecting their rookie quarterback.