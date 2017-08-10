49ers' George Kittle: Not expected to play Friday
Kittle (hamstring) is not expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.
Contrary to a previous report, Kittle didn't actually practice Wednesday, which is confusing since he'd been removed from the injury report earlier in the morning. However, it's possible his absence could've been precautionary.
