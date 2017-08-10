Play

Kittle (hamstring) is not expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Contrary to a previous report, Kittle didn't actually practice Wednesday, which is confusing since he'd been removed from the injury report earlier in the morning. However, it's possible his absence could've been precautionary.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories