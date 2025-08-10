Kittle isn't warming up ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos and isn't slated to play, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers are holding out most of their regular starters for the preseason opener, as Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Ricky Pearsall, among others, are also apparently sitting out despite being healthy. With Kittle observing from the sideline Saturday, Luke Farrell figures to get a good look at tight end in his first game action with San Francisco since signing as a free agent during the offseason.