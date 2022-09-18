Kittle (groin) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kittle's status for Week 2 will become official when inactives are released prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but the star tight end appears to be trending in the wrong direction -- though coach Kyle Shanahana said Kittle looked "awesome" in his return to a limited practice Friday, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. The 49ers are likely to rely on a rotation of of Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley at tight end if Kittle indeed can't go. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Kittle is a true game-time decision, while noting that he was originally given a three-week injury timetable.
