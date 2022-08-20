Kittle and most other starters will be held out of Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In addition to Kittle and QB Trey Lance, the 49ers figure to keep Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk off the field Saturday. Those four will form the core of the team's passing game this season, with both volume and efficiency being major question marks as the Niners transition from pocket passer Jimmy Garoppolo to a far more versatile and mobile QB in Lance.