49ers' George Kittle: Not on practice field Wednesday

Kittle (undisclosed) didn't take part in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle popped up on the practice report last Friday as a limited participant due to a groin injury, inducing a questionable designation for a Week 6 matchup with the Rams. He proceeded to suit up and play 83 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday en route to his first 100-yard game of the season. Wednesday's report will reveal what's ailing Kittle as well as his activity level.