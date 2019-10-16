49ers' George Kittle: Not on practice field Wednesday
Kittle (undisclosed) didn't take part in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kittle popped up on the practice report last Friday as a limited participant due to a groin injury, inducing a questionable designation for a Week 6 matchup with the Rams. He proceeded to suit up and play 83 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday en route to his first 100-yard game of the season. Wednesday's report will reveal what's ailing Kittle as well as his activity level.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Engram returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including who...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 news & notes: Tannehill starting
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 7, starting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...