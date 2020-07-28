49ers GM John Lynch says Kittle plans to attend training camp, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Kittle has a rock-solid argument for the largest payday an NFL tight end has ever seen. Lynch says communications with Kittle's agent have been productive so far, apparently inspiring confidence that a deal will be reached soon enough. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel (foot) is in danger of missing the start of the season, potentially creating an opportunity for Kittle to handle an even larger target share than usual.
