Kittle (groin) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Kittle's status for a Week 1 road matchup with the Bears is up in the air due to a groin injury that he sustained during an unofficial practice Monday. The issue has sidelined him for both official sessions this week and also is considered serious enough to threaten his availability for Sunday, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. Kittle has one more opportunity to mix into drills Friday, at which point the 49ers may provide some clarity into his odds to suit up this weekend. If Kittle is unable to play, Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley will be on hand to man tight end for San Francisco.