49ers' George Kittle: Not practicing Tuesday

Kittle (knee) wasn't spotted on the field at Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers won't release their first injury report of Week 10 until Thursday, but if his lack of activity Tuesday was any indication, Kittle may begin the week as a non-participant in practice. That doesn't come as a major surprise after Kittle was sent in for a precautionary MRI following the Week 9 win over Arizona, during which he played through a left knee injury. San Francisco remains hopeful that Kittle will be ready to go for the Monday night matchup with Seattle, but he'll need to show some progress as the week unfolds for the team to feel good about his chances of playing.

