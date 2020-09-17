Kittle (knee) wasn't participating at the start of Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kittle got dinged up during the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, causing a stir when he went to the locker room just before halftime. He alleviated concerns in the short term by playing the entire second half, but he was diagnosed with a sprained left knee Monday. If he indeed doesn't practice Thursday, it'll mark his second DNP in as many days. Still, coach Kyle Shanahan is confident Kittle can gain medical clearance for Sunday's road game against the Jets. However, such a decision may not arrive until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.