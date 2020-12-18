Kittle (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Earlier this week, the 49ers designated Kittle to return from injured reserve, hoping to get him back for the final stretch of the regular season. Of course, they may opt for caution if/when they're eliminated from playoff contention, something that could happen as soon as Sunday afternoon. Ross Dwelley and Jordan Reed will continue to split reps at tight end, while Brandon Aiyuk remains a clear favorite to lead the Niners in targets.