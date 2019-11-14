49ers' George Kittle: Not ruled out yet
The 49ers haven't officially ruled out Kittle (knee) for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan crossed some wires when talking to the Arizona media Wednesday, indicating that he ruled out Kittle, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Shanahan later clarified his words, stating the 49ers need to prepare as if Kittle won't suit up this weekend. Kittle thus seems likely to miss a second game in a row, giving Ross Dwelley another shot to serve as the 49ers' primary tight end.
