Play

49ers' George Kittle: Not seen at practice

Kittle (knee/ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle also was held out of practice Thursday, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying he expects the tight end to be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Seahawks. A return to practice Saturday would be a step in the right direction, but a decision still isn't likely to come before Monday. Ross Dwelley would be the 49ers' best bet for tight-end targets if Kittle ends up inactive. On the other side of the game, Seattle's Jacob Hollister is coming off a six-target, two-TD performance in last week's 40-34 win over the Buccaneers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories