Kittle (groin) isn't in uniform ahead of Saturday's preseason game versus the Broncos, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle thus will miss the 49ers' first two exhibitions due to an adductor strain that he's been dealing with for more than a week. The team likely will continue to exercise caution with its top tight end with an eye toward him being available Week 1 at Pittsburgh.
