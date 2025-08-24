Kittle isn't involved in warmups ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle started last Saturday's exhibition against the Raiders and logged 11 offensive snaps without being targeted by QB Brock Purdy. That will mark his only action of exhibition season. Kittle has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years, coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns (and a 78-1,106-8 line on 94 targets in 15 regular-season games a year ago). The 49ers rewarded the 31-year-old with a four-year, $76.4 million extension in April.