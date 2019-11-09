Play

49ers' George Kittle: Not spotted at practice

Kittle (knee/ankle) was not spotted on field during the practice portion open to reporters, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

This continues to be a worrying trend for Kittle fantasy owners, as the talented tight end has been unable to practice at any point this week. More information regarding Kittle's availability Monday should come following the release of the team's official practice report later Saturday evening.

