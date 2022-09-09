Kittle (groin) isn't present for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, suggesting he's unlikely to play Sunday in Chicago, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle was injured Monday and hasn't practiced since, though coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday morning that he was still hoping the tight end would be alright, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Even if an extended absence isn't in order, Kittle seems unlikely to play in the season opener. It remains to be seen how the Niners will list him on their final injury report Friday evening.