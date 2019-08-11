49ers' George Kittle: Not suiting up Saturday
Kittle isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Cowboys, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury Newsn reports.
The vast majority of expected starters are taking a seat, Kittle among them. The approach is a prudent one after the tight end admitted to playing through injuries, including broken ribs, during his 2018 breakout and also dealing with a minor hip issue in the offseason. Kittle was equally successful with every 49ers quarterback last season, so he shouldn't miss a beat with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) slated to be on the field Week 1 and beyond.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...