Kittle isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Cowboys, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury Newsn reports.

The vast majority of expected starters are taking a seat, Kittle among them. The approach is a prudent one after the tight end admitted to playing through injuries, including broken ribs, during his 2018 breakout and also dealing with a minor hip issue in the offseason. Kittle was equally successful with every 49ers quarterback last season, so he shouldn't miss a beat with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) slated to be on the field Week 1 and beyond.

More News
Our Latest Stories