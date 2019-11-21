49ers' George Kittle: Notches limited practice Thursday
Kittle (knee/ankle) officially was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kittle was seen wearing a blue non-contact jersey in the part of the session open the media, and his ensuing activity was enough to warrant a "limited" listing. The development marks the first indication that coach Kyle Shanahan's hopes for Kittle will come true this weekend (i.e. he returns to action). First, though, Kittle will have another chance to up the ante and potentially practice fully Friday, at which point the 49ers will hone in on a designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
