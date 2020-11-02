Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's loss to Seattle that initial X-rays have determined that there are no broken bones in Kittle's foot, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Even given this news, Kittle faces an uphill battle to suit up in just four days Thursday against the Packers. He's scheduled to go for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his foot injury. On the bright side for San Francisco, Shanahan said that he's hoping backup tight end Jordan Reed (knee) will make his return Thursday. Reed's much more capable of filling the receiving void created by Kittle's potential absence than Ross Dwelley or Charlie Woerner.