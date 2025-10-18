The 49ers activated Kittle (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, and he has no designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Kittle thus is set for his first game action since San Francisco's Week 1 win at Seattle, when he suffered a torn hamstring. The state of the 49ers offense is much different six weeks later, with QB Brock Purdy sidelined again due to a lingering turf toe injury and multiple injuries impacting the receiving corps. Kittle will be in the mix for passes from fill-in signal-caller Mac Jones along with WRs Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson, RB Christian McCaffrey and fellow TE Jake Tonges.