49ers' George Kittle: Officially gets in full practice

Kittle (ankle) officially was a full practice participant Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Kittle fit in every rep after sitting out Wednesday to tend to a lingering sore ankle. With his health not in question, he'll look to put together a similar showing in the NFC Championship Game to his 6-129-1 performance against the Packers from Week 12.

