Kittle (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bears, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Kittle came out of last Monday's win at Indianapolis with a mid-to-low ankle sprain, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. The health concern didn't allow Kittle to practice in any capacity during Week 17 prep, with GM John Lynch (via KNBR San Francisco) and coach Kyle Shanahan (per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com) implying Friday that the veteran tight end's status would come down to a game-time decision. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Sunday morning that Kittle was "highly unlikely" to suit up, and his lack of availability now has been confirmed. Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell will split TE duties in Kittle's absence, with the former more likely to contribute as a pass catcher.