Kittle (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Seahawks, Lindsey Pallares and Briana McDonald of the 49ers' official site report.

There was a glimmer of hope that Kittle would be able to make his season debut Week 2 after he returned to a limited practice Friday. Coach Kyle Shanahan told David Lombardi of The Athletic that Kittle looked "awesome" during that session, but despite receiving a questionable designation, the tide turned back against him as the weekend went on. Now officially inactive for a second consecutive game, Kittle will yield tight end reps to Tyler Kroft, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner on Sunday.