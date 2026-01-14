The 49ers placed Kittle (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.

This is merely a procedural move after Kittle was diagnosed with a torn right Achilles following this past Sunday's wild-card victory in Philadelphia. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Tuesday that Kittle was slated for surgery Wednesday, after which point his rehab will start in earnest. Considering the timing of the injury and the expected lengthy recovery timeline, Kittle appears destined to miss a decent portion of the 2026 season. As for the 49ers' current playoff run, Jake Tonges will be the biggest beneficiary as a pass catcher among the remaining tight ends, but Luke Farrell and Brayden Willis also are on hand for snaps and targets.