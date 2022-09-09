Kittle (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Fantasy managers need to have another tight end lined up after Kittle injured his calf Monday and missed practice the rest of the week. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff makes things easier if he comes down to a game-time decision, though it's wise to look to another team for a replacement given that the Niners could respond to a Kittle absence with a timeshare of Charlie Woerner, Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley. The team's online depth chart lists Woerner as the second-string TE, but Dwelley typically filled in for Kittle in the past, while Kroft has twice as many NFL receptions as the other two combined (still only 101).