San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that the team plans to activate Kittle (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle told reporters Thursday that he's back at full strength and ready to play. Shanahan all but confirmed it, although the 49ers could still list the tight end as questionable on their final Week 7 injury report. Either way, the team needs to activate Kittle from IR before 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday if he's going to play Sunday. Kittle won't be on a so-called pitch count, but Shanahan did say the 49ers could "space it out throughout the game" in response to questions about the tight end's workload.