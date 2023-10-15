Kittle caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 19-17 loss to Cleveland.

Kittle failed to get involved as a pass catcher, even though key playmakers Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) both got hurt. Brock Purdy threw for just 125 yards in the defensive battle, and Brandon Aiyuk was the only member of the 49ers to exceed 30 receiving yards. Kittle will look to bounce back in prime time when the 49ers visit the Vikings on MNF in Week 7.