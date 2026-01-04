49ers' George Kittle: One long catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kittle recorded five receptions on seven targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.
Kittle returned from a one-game absence and tied for the team lead in targets. His only impactful play was a 20-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, though his lack of production was more a product of the 49ers' overall struggles rather than his own. Kittle battled multiple lower-body injuries throughout the regular season, though he ended the campaign with at least seven targets and five receptions in each of his last three games.
