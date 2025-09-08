Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Kittle will be out a "few weeks" due to the hamstring injury that knocked him out of Sunday's win in Seattle, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Kittle was ruled out in the first half with the health concern, and after undergoing an MRI it's been determined that the tight end will need to miss some time. Shanahan's comments indicate Kittle will miss at least this coming Sunday's contest at New Orleans and potentially an NFC West matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 21. Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are in line for TE snaps for San Francisco for as long as Kittle is sidelined.