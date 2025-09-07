Kittle won't return to Sunday's game at Seattle due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle paid a visit to the blue medical tent in the first half before he was spotted with a hat on not long before the 49ers ruled him out. He thus will end Week 1 action with four catches (on four targets) for 25 yards and one touchdown. Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges will handle TE duties for San Francisco for the rest of Sunday's contest.