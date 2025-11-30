Kittle caught four of five targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Browns.

The veteran tight end led the Niners in receiving yards and tied Jauan Jennings for the team lead in catches on a day in which passing was difficult due to high winds in Cleveland. Kittle has caught at least four passes in six straight games, racking up a 33-371-4 line on 39 targets during that stretch. He'll get a breather during San Francisco's bye next week before taking on Tennessee in Week 15.