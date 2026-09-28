Kittle brought in six of seven targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 36-30 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kittle led the 49ers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, marking what may have been his return to both full health and a full workload following last January's Achilles tear. The veteran tight end struck from 10 and 20 yards out for his pair of fourth-quarter scoring grabs, his first multi-TD tally since Week 11 of last season. Kittle has now hit or exceeded the 80-yard mark in consecutive games, and he should remain heavily involved in a Week 4 home matchup against a Broncos defense that tends to funnel passing toward the middle of the field due to its outstanding cornerback play.