Kittle, who dealt with a lower-body issue during OTAs, is participating in training camp practices, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Kittle, who remains the 49ers' clear-cut top tight end, continues to profile as a quality fantasy option at his position, coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 71 of his 94 targets for 910 yards and six TDs in 14 games. The 28-year-old has missed 11 regular-season games over the last two campaigns, but as long as he's available, Kittle should maintain steady target volume in 2022, while working in a 49ers passing attack that is in line to be helmed by second-year QB Trey Lance.