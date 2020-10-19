Kittle had seven receptions (10 targets) for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

Kittle bounced back after a team-wide disappointment last week, reaching the century mark in receiving yards while also scoring a touchdown for the second time over his last three contests. If his dominance as a receiver wasn't enough, the star tight end's performance is even more impressive when you consider he is kept back to help with both the run and pass protection for nearly half of his snaps. Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) looked healthy for the first time since going down to injury back in Week 2, which bodes well for Kittle's fantasy potential heading into Sunday's matchup against the Patriots and beyond.