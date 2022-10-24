Kittle caught six of nine targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Kittle went blow-for-blow with Travis Kelce on National Tight End Day in the NFL, finishing with an identical stat line to his Kansas City counterpart. The former finished with the finer fantasy results, adding a touchdown (his first of the year) with an impressive grab for a score early in the fourth quarter. Head coach Kyle Shanahan appears to finally be scheming Kittle as a receiver with more frequency, resulting in strong results over the last two weeks (14-181-1) after a horrid start to the year. Kittle will look to keep things rolling against the Rams next Sunday.