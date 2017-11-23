49ers' George Kittle: Practices fully Thursday
Kittle (leg) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kittle injured his leg Week 9 and was promptly ruled out for the ensuing contest. After utilizing the 49ers' bye, he progressed from limited Wednesday to uncapped one day later, clearing him to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks. Considering he leads all San Francisco tight ends in usage -- 42 targets versus 21 total between Garrett Celek and Cole Hikutini (knee) -- Kittle shouldn't have a problem reincorporating himself into the offense.
