Kittle caught five of seven targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Cardinals.

Kittle hasn't skipped a beat since C.J. Beathard replaced Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) as San Francisco's starting quarterback, accumulating 11 catches on 15 targets for 208 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks, The athletic tight end will look to stay on a roll in Week 6 at Green Bay.