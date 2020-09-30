Kittle (knee) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Kittle finally is in the clear after missing the last two games with a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his left knee. Upon his return Sunday versus the Eagles, he'll again have access to most of the TE reps in the wake of Jordan Reed (knee) on IR with the expectation he'll be sidelined up to 6-to-8 weeks. There is a chance Deebo Samuel (foot) makes his season debut Week 4, but his presence may open up the offense even more for Kittle to produce.