Kittle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle exited this past Monday's win at Indianapolis due to what eventually was deemed to be a mid-to-low ankle sprain. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday or Thursday, and GM John Lynch told KNBR San Francisco on Friday that Kittle likely will be a game-time decision for Week 17 action. Coach Kyle Shanahan later relayed to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that Kittle said he'll have a better idea of his potential to play this weekend by Saturday. In any case, the 49ers will make a decision on Kittle's availability by about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Kittle doesn't suit up, Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell would be inline for significant jumps in snap counts and potential target shares.