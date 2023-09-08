Kittle (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end has been limited at practice this week and could end up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. The 49ers have Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and Brayden Willis for TE depth, but in fantasy terms there's more interest in how Kittle's potential absence (or reduced playing time) might push more targets towards WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and RB Christian McCaffrey.