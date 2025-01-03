Kittle (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle returned to a limited practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. He doesn't have anything to play for in terms of playoff implications or contract incentives, but that doesn't mean he won't give it a go ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
