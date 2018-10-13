Kittle (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle was a limited participant again at practice Saturday as he deals with the knee injury suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. The fact the 25-year-old participated in practice throughout the week makes him seemingly on track for Monday's game. Assuming Kittle does suit up, he could be in line for a heavy workload with a plethora of San Francisco position players on the injury report.