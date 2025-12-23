Kittle is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to return to Monday's Week 16 matchup against Indianapolis, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle walked gingerly off the field late in the third quarter and subsequently was deemed questionable to return with what has been considered to be an ankle injury. The star tight end was having a big game before getting hurt, recording seven catches (on eight targets) for 115 yards and a touchdown. If Kittle is unable to return Monday, Jake Tonges likely would be asked to step in as San Francisco's top pass-catching tight end, with Luke Farrell also a candidate for more offensive snaps.